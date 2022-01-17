Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spark Engagement Rumors After Romantic Trip

Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with Joe Alwyn very private since getting together with the actor in 2016. The pop star has made sure fans knew that she and her beau were still going strong in subtle ways, without any bells and whistles, and now sources close to the couple have hinted that they may be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

As The Sun points out, Swift and Alwyn recently took a romantic trip that a source called "particularly special," flying a private jet from the singer-songwriter's Nashville home to London before making their way to St. Ives for a three-day getaway.

“Taylor’s a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time. But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them," an insider explained. “It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place."

Sources also mentioned that the couple rented a house "for maximum romantic seclusion" rather than staying in a hotel.

"Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together," the source added. "Lockdown made things even more serious and they’ve lived together throughout.”

This isn't the first time Swift and Alwyn have sparked engagement rumors — in fact, the buzz began nearly three years ago! Sources have said they're "in it for the long haul," so it's only a matter of time before Alwyn pops the question. Or perhaps he already has.