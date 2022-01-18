AEW Women's Champ Britt Baker Has Request For 'Favorite Steeler' Big Ben

Western Pennsylvania's favorite wrestling dentist wants to meet and work with her "favorite Steeler" amid his speculated retirement.

All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. gave a shoutout to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during her appearance on Barstool Sports' Rasslin' podcast with Brandon Walker, which was shared on YouTube Monday (January 17) and taped ahead of the Steelers' 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round Sunday (January 16) night.

Baker, who wore a Roethlisberger jersey during the interview, said she "begged" AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan to bring in the Steelers quarterback after referencing that "Big Ben did a little thing with DX" when Walker acknowledged his show's producer wearing the legendary WWE stable's merchandise around AEW talent.

"I said, 'this is the only thing I'll ever ask from you ever again. Bring him in for something,'" Baker said of her request for AEW to use Roethlisberger

As noted, Roethlisberger had previously hosted WWE RAW in October 2009.

"I want him to do something in AEW with me. I know (he did something in wrestling), but not the good side. We need to bring him to the good side," Baker later added in the interview.

The Punxsutawney native called Roethlisberger her "favorite Steeler" and said she'd hoped to meet the legendary quarterback when the Steelers played against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- owned Khan family -- in Jacksonville, but couldn't due to the NFL's COVID protocols.