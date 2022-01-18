Beloved Tulsa Pizza Shop Announces Closure

By Ginny Reese

January 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Tulsa pizza shop is closing after being in limbo with pandemic problems, reported KTUL News Channel 8.

Bobby O's owner Bobby Oertel said, "We currently have two employees. When it got to that, we started implementing an exit strategy, and that's where we're at now."

Oertel told KTUL that his dream of owning a pizza shop was just setting in when the pandemic hit. Ever since then, it's been nothing but problems. Oertel said, "It was like every time that we think we'd surmounted an obstacle, another would take its place."

Bobby O's is hitting a wall with higher costs on everything, including employees. Oertel said, "There's been a compounding over decades of employees just not getting paid enough money. They reality is, employers can be upset that folks don't want to come back and work for ten dollars an hour, but it's really hard to justify working for that wage."

Though Oertel is sad that the shop is closing, he says its the right time. He said, "I feel like I'm breaking up with about 4,000 girlfriends at this point because I have people coming in saying oh, I'm so sad. And I'm like it's me, it's not you. Change is always a little bit scary.”

Bobby O's will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., likely through Valentine's Day.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices