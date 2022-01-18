Cam Newton Nominated For One Of North Carolina's Highest Honors

Cam Newton has been nominated for two of the highest honors in both North and South Carolina, months after making his return to the Carolina Panthers.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina's 12th District, nominated the Panthers quarterback for the state's Order of the Long Leaf Pine, WCNC reports. She also nominated Newton for South Carolina's own prestigious honor and the highest civilian award, the Order of the Palmetto.

According to the Panthers, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine recognizes individuals "who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments." The South Carolina honor similarly pays tribute to a person's service.

On Saturday, Adams took to Twitter to share the letter she sent to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to ask that they both award Newton the honor in light of his contributions to his community, including the Cam Newton Foundation raising $5 million since 2012 to help support school and nonprofits.

"I'm proud to nominate Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Order of the Palmetto, the highest awards given by the governors of the Carolinas," said Rep. Adams. "Thanks Cam for all you've done for Charlotte and the Carolinas."