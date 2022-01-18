Cardi B Shocks Fans After Revealing Her Potential New Tattoo Idea
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 18, 2022
Cardi B loves getting new ink --- so much so that the rapstress is considering getting a brand new tattoo on her face that represents someone near and dear to her heart. The "I Like It" rapper took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that she "really, really" wants to get her son's name tattooed on her face, tweeting:
“Random but ….I’m 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"
Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
After one fan chimed in, “Me too like right by my ear,” Cardi responded, revealing exactly where she'd want her new ink placed:
"I want mine on my jaw.”
The double diamond record rapper has had a change of heart since last July after sharing with fans that she's "thankful" she didn't get any face tatts in her younger years, tweeting:
"Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16. Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”
Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw https://t.co/WMmlK0QR6Q pic.twitter.com/rYDkzRtuVr— Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 2, 2021
Cardi's tweets comes just weeks after she revealed that her then 3-month old son, and second child with husband Offset, was already holding his bottle all by himself. The Grammy Award winning rapper gushed:
"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already. Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."
My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already 🥺😱Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with.— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 7, 2021
For her new ink inspiration, Cardi may be taking a page out of hubby Offset's book, as the Migos rapper has daughter Kulture's name tattooed on his temple. Cardi has yet to reveal her son's name.