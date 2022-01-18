Here's When Jon Moxley Will Make AEW Return

Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make his Dynamite return on Wednesday (January 19) night's live telecast.

Moxley hasn't appeared on AEW programming since entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program in November.

On Friday (January 14), Game Changer Wrestling announced Moxley was scheduled to defend his GCW World title against Homicide at its Hammerstein Ballroom event next Sunday (January 23), leading to speculation that Moxley would also be returning to AEW, his primary employer, in the near future, prior to Tuesday's (January 18) confirmation.

"MOX IS BACK," AEW announced on its verified Twitter account. Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8p ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork!"