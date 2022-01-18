Here's When Jon Moxley Will Make AEW Return
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2022
Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make his Dynamite return on Wednesday (January 19) night's live telecast.
Moxley hasn't appeared on AEW programming since entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program in November.
On Friday (January 14), Game Changer Wrestling announced Moxley was scheduled to defend his GCW World title against Homicide at its Hammerstein Ballroom event next Sunday (January 23), leading to speculation that Moxley would also be returning to AEW, his primary employer, in the near future, prior to Tuesday's (January 18) confirmation.
"MOX IS BACK," AEW announced on its verified Twitter account. Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8p ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork!"
MOX IS BACK.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022
Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TVVeo1evSM
*BREAKING*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2022
Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:
*GCW World Title Match*
MOX
vs
187
Plus:
Janela vs Cardona
Allie vs Ruby
Gresham vs Blake
Team Bandido vs Team Gringo
Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0
Sun, Jan 23rd - 8PM
LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/5lz9YewFax
AEW President, CEO, Generam Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan initially announced Moxley had entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment on his verified Twitter account.
Khan expressed support for Moxley and his wife, former WWE announcer and current Oral Sessions podcast host Renée Paquette, during his announcement.
“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery,” Khan wrote. “Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring.
"Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."
Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021
Paquette also released a statement on her verified Twitter account thanking fans for showing their support amid the announcement.
“Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more," Paquette wrote.
Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 3, 2021
Moxley, who previously wrestled in WWE as under the ring name "Dean Ambrose," joined AEW shortly after the company's launch in 2019 and was its second World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2020.
The Cincinnati native's autobiography Mox was released on Tuesday (November 2) and he and Paquette welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora, earlier this year.
Moxley was scheduled to continue competing in AEW's tournament to decide the No. 1 contender for its World Championship at the time of his departure and was replaced by Orange Cassidy.
If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).