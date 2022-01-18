Latest On Budda Baker's Injury After Being Stretchered Off Field

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker provided an update after he was stretchered off the field during the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday (January 17) night.

"Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good," Baker tweeted early Tuesday (January 18) morning.

Baker, 26, collided with Rams running back Cam Akers late in the third quarter of the Cardinals' 34-11 loss, lowering his head and left shoulder prior to hitting Akers' knee and falling to the ground.

Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks was seen immediately waving to the team's sideline for help after his teammate hit the ground.