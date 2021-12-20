Chris Godwin's Injury Now 'Worse Than Imagined' After MRI: Report
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2021
UPDATE:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's injury is reportedly "worse than imagined" following MRI results.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Godwin is now ruled out for the remainder of the NFL regular and postseason due to a torn ACL.
Rapoport had previously reported Godwin experienced an MCL sprain during the Bucs' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (December 19) night and has been placed on injured reserve.
------
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL regular season, but could return for the playoffs.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Godwin experienced an MCL sprain during the Bucs' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (December 19) night and has been placed on injured reserve.
"With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense," Rapoport tweeted. "Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important."
Godwin was among three offensive players injured during Sunday's loss, along with fellow wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette.
#Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021
Godwin leads the Buccaneers in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,103) and targets (127).
Evans leads all Tampa Bay receivers with 11 touchdown receptions among his 100 targets, 64 receptions and 899 yards.
Fournette is the Buccaneers' leading rusher with 812 yards among 1,266 all-purpose yards (454 receiving) and 10 total touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving).
The Buccaneers (10-4) have yet to officially clinch a playoff berth, but currently first in the NFC South Division standings and third in the NFC playoff picture.
Tampa Bay has two upcoming road matchups against the Carolina Panthers (Dec. 26) and New York Jets (Jan. 2) before playing its final regular season game at home against the Panthers (Jan. 9).