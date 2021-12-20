Chris Godwin's Injury Now 'Worse Than Imagined' After MRI: Report

UPDATE:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's injury is reportedly "worse than imagined" following MRI results.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Godwin is now ruled out for the remainder of the NFL regular and postseason due to a torn ACL.

Rapoport had previously reported Godwin experienced an MCL sprain during the Bucs' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (December 19) night and has been placed on injured reserve.

------

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL regular season, but could return for the playoffs.

"With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense," Rapoport tweeted. "Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important."

Godwin was among three offensive players injured during Sunday's loss, along with fellow wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette.