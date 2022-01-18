See Why Salt Lake City Ranks Among The Very Best Capitals In America

Salt Lake City was recently named one of the best capital cities for safety, wellbeing, quality of life, and much more.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best capital cities. The website states, "In order to determine which state capitals make the best homes, WalletHub compared all 50 across 49 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life."

Salt Lake City placed seventh overall on the list. Here are some of the city's rankings:

#26 in overall affordability

#5 in overall wellbeing

#12 in overall quality of education and health

#10 in overall quality of life

#18 in median household income

#20 in percent of state-local-and-federal-government employees

#25 in percent of population in poverty

#11 in percent of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher

#26 in health conditions

#26 in average weekly work hours

#7 in percent of millennial newcomers

Here are the top ten best US capitals overall for safety and more:

Austin, TX Raleigh, NC Madison, WI Boise, ID Lincoln, NE Concord, NH Salt Lake City, UT Columbus, OH Bismarck, ND Oklahoma City, OK

To check out the full report, click here.