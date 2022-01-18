Student Accused Of Posting Threats Toward Nashville Middle School

A Middle Tennessee student is facing disciplinary action after reportedly posting threats on social media toward a Nashville middle school.

According to News Channel 5, comments were posted online threatening Two Rivers Middle School. School officials informed parents of the threats in a call on Monday (January 17), however the extent of the threats are unknown.

Sean Braisted, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the district is working with police and that the student involved is facing disciplinary action for the threat.

"We have been notified of a threat posted by one of our students on social media. We have begun the disciplinary process for the student involved and are working with the Metro Nashville Police Department for further action," Braisted said.

Students returned to class Tuesday morning after weather caused a two-hour delay and were met with added security on campus.

"We will have additional security on hand as a further precaution. The well-being and safety of our students is a top priority for our schools, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the children we serve are able to learn and thrive in a welcoming culture and climate."

Monday's threats are the most recent in a string of threats toward mid-state schools, both real and fake. On January 11, another student was charged and a school placed on lockdown after threats were made on social media.