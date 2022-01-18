Texas Mom Goes Viral, Breaks Down After Husband Goes To Target Without Her

We all know how comforting it is to take a trip alone to Target. But since the pandemic began, some people aren't getting that luxury.

One Texas mom went viral on TikTok after her husband committed the "ultimate betrayal," reported MSN. The mom broke down into a puddle of tears after her husband told her that he stopped by Target on the way home.

Paige Saffold, who is known as Positively_Paige on TikTok, posted the viral video earlier this month.

Saffold's husband Mark asks her in the video, "I'm sorry, are you upset that I went to Target without you?" She tries to hold back her tears as she admits, "Uh... a little."

Saffold explained, "Only in the sense that like... you didn't even ask me if I wanted to go with you!"

As she tries to gather her emotions, Saffold asks her husband a series of questions like, "How long were you there?" and "Was there anything good?" And the most important question of all, "Did you even go to the loungewear?"

The husband defends himself by saying that he was only there for 10 minutes and that he "didn't even like it."

Check out the viral video below.