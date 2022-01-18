'That Was Gross': Oklahoma Pastor Apologizes For Rubbing Spit On Man's Face

One Oklahoma pastor is apologizing after rubbing spit on a man's face during a sermon, reported MSN.

Pastor Michael Todd apologized for his actions after trying to hammer a point home, calling it an "extreme example." During the service on Sunday, Todd spoke about God's vision and trusting God's vision.

During the sermon, Todd said that God's vision "might get nasty." That's when he coughed into his hand and then rubbed his phlegm and saliva on the man's face.

Todd said on Twitter that wanted to acknowledge what happened and that he wanted to apologize for it. In the clip, Todd said that he rewatched the sermon and agreed that "it was disgusting." He said, "That was gross."

Todd said:

"I just want people to know that we want to help people. We want people to see Jesus. We want people to feel loved. We want people who are desperate to find hope and I am passionate about that. So much so that I try to do extreme things to help people get it. Yesterday it crossed the line.”

Check out his apology below: