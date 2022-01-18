This Is The Best Food Truck In Indiana

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city. There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state. The website states, "Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

The best food truck in Indiana is Dashboard Diner in Indianapolis. The food truck's menu features some seriously delicious pulled pork sandwiches, fish sandwiches, tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs, and wraps.

What makes the food truck so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Indianapolis' Dashboard Diner is a local favorite that offers up diner classics like cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, corn dogs, and onion rings."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best food truck.