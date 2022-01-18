This Is The Best To-Go Dish In Louisiana

Who doesn't enjoy have a delicious meal prepared by a talented chef? However, as many people begin dining out more at their favorite restaurants, there are still some who would rather enjoy a great meal from the comfort of their own home. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best to-go dishes in each state, including one meal in Louisiana.

"...Amid the pandemic, takeout became special and a way to stay connected with favorite restaurants amid shutdowns and restrictions. Chefs mastered ways to prepare their best dishes in a to-go format. ... From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the best to-go dishes in every state."

So which to-go dish was named the best in all of Louisiana?

Vegan Ceviche from Carmo in New Orleans

The marinade of Carmo's vegan ceviche gets more flavorful with time, so it's no wonder why it was named the best to-go dish in the state. Learn more about Carmo at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best to-go dish in the state:

"Many of the dishes at Carmo are plant-based. But perhaps one of the most interesting ones is a vegan ceviche dish. It's made with mushrooms, beans, and cucumber that is marinated in lime with passion fruit juices. The veggie ceviche also has a sweet potato, avocado, and crunchy corn. Taking it to go just gives your veggies a little more time to marinate and soak up all that good flavor."

Check out the full report here.