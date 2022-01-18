VIDEO: Gunman Opens Fire On Georgia Home For Third Time

Shocking surveillance video caught a gunman shooting at a Georgia home.

According to WSB-TV, police say a Marietta home has been targeted multiple times by the same gunman and this surveillance video is just one of the three times it has happened.

The video shows the suspect pulling onto the street in a gray or green SUV. The suspect parks his car, runs to the home's front door and fires three shots at the front door.

The suspect is wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, shorts and a bright yellow bandana over his face and police say the car the suspect was driving was a Nissan Murano.

On Saturday (January 15), Marietta Police posted photos to their Facebook of the suspect wearing the exact same outfit asking for help to identify the man. They also note that the gunman has worn the exact same outfit during all three shootings.

As of Monday (January 17) at 1:30 p.m., the suspect has not been identified.

Police are asking the community for help to identify the man but warn that the public should "avoid any contact with the suspect and immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta with any information that could lead to his identification and arrest."

Their Facebook post also noted that evidence was collected and police are currently working on leads to find the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).