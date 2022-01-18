VIDEO: Minnesota Family Builds Incredible Igloo During Winter Storm

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 19, 2022

Girls (8-13) holding candles in igloo, smiling, portrait
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota family had some fun in the snow by creating the perfect igloo together.

According to WCCO, Ashley and Ryan Thorson of Owatonna had to cancel vacation plans, so to entertain their sons, they decided to get creative and make an igloo.

"To keep three boys occupied and entertained takes some creative doing sometimes," Ashley stated.

The family froze water with food coloring in aluminum trays throughout three nights to create large ice blocks. Once the ice blocks froze, the family spent more than 12 hours over four days assembling the igloo using the man-made ice blocks and snow from the ground.

"You get about two-thirds of the way through and you don't want to do it anymore, but you're way too invested, so you kind of have to finish," Ryan told WCCO.

The family said the roof where it curved to make the circle was the most challenging part of building.

"We only had one wall fall down when we were about five rows up, but since then, since it was nice and warm, it kind melted and now it's actually pretty solid," Ashley added.

The family believes over 250 blocks of ice were used to create the six-foot igloo.

"Hopefully it brings as many smiles to other people as it has our family," Ashley said.

