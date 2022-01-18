Viral Video Shows Emotional Moment Between Damien Harris And RB Coach
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2022
An emotional moment between New England Patriots running back Damien Harris and running backs coach Ivan Fears was captured by NFL Films and circulated on social media Tuesday (January 18).
Cameras caught Harris and Fears sharing a hug and kind words during New England's 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (January 15), which was the running back's first career playoff appearance.
The video, credited to the NFL, was shared by FanDuel content creator and Patriots fan Brianna Pirre on Twitter Monday (January 18) and has since gotten more than 409,000 views.
Here's what was said between Harris and Fears as transposed by WBZ-TV:
Fears: You’re gonna have a great career. You keep that attitude, and you’re gonna have a great career.
Harris: Yessir.
Fears: You got it?
Harris: Yessir. Thank you for everything. I love you, too.
Fears: I love you, boy.
Harris: Thank you for everything.
Fears: No doubt about it. You’re a different man than you were when you walked in here, son!
Harris: Yessir, all because of you. Thank you for everything.
damien harris and coach fears… who’s chopping onions 😭— brianna pirre (@bsp_13) January 18, 2022
🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/sAS2qw0qxK
Harris was selected by the Patriots at No. 87 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but was limited during his rookie season and didn't appear in New England's 20-13 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in January 2020.
The former University of Alabama standout has since emerged as New England's primary running back, leading the Patriots in rushing yards during each of the last two seasons, which included a career-best 929 yards and 15 touchdowns on 202 attempts, as well as 18 receptions for 132 yards, in 2021.
Fears has been a position coach for the Patriots since 1999 after initially joining the franchise as a wide receivers coach in 1991 and returning after six seasons (1993-98) serving the same position with the Chicago Bears.
The 67-year-old has been on the staff throughout New England's run of six Super Bowls, having worked as a wide receivers coach from 1999-2001 and a running backs coach since 2002.