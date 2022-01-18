Viral Video Shows Emotional Moment Between Damien Harris And RB Coach

An emotional moment between New England Patriots running back Damien Harris and running backs coach Ivan Fears was captured by NFL Films and circulated on social media Tuesday (January 18).

Cameras caught Harris and Fears sharing a hug and kind words during New England's 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (January 15), which was the running back's first career playoff appearance.

The video, credited to the NFL, was shared by FanDuel content creator and Patriots fan Brianna Pirre on Twitter Monday (January 18) and has since gotten more than 409,000 views.

Here's what was said between Harris and Fears as transposed by WBZ-TV:

Fears: You’re gonna have a great career. You keep that attitude, and you’re gonna have a great career.

Harris: Yessir.

Fears: You got it?

Harris: Yessir. Thank you for everything. I love you, too.

Fears: I love you, boy.

Harris: Thank you for everything.

Fears: No doubt about it. You’re a different man than you were when you walked in here, son!

Harris: Yessir, all because of you. Thank you for everything.