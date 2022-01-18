WATCH: Crazy Brawl Involving Cops Goes Down At Southern California Wedding

What's supposed to be a beautiful occasion turned into a huge fight, and the chaos was caught on camera. TMZ shared footage of a hectic brawl during a Southern California wedding Sunday night (January 17) into early Monday morning (January 18).

Video taken by someone there shows police officers fighting with a few men and putting them in handcuffs at a Quality Inn in Barstow, California. There's screaming, shoving, crying, cursing, and cops yelling for onlookers to back up. The person recording even screams at someone to "calm the f*** down."

The first few seconds of the video show a police officer punching into a shirtless man who, according to TMZ, was tased three times while on the ground.

"We're told the bride, who is pregnant, was also tased/detained in the mayhem ... and that there were kids present," reporters added.

The madness reportedly stemmed from a noise complaint from the location. TMZ says police officers arrived to find two guys wrestling in the common grass area with people watching. While eyewitnesses claim it was a friendly match, cops reportedly didn't listen to their explanation.

"Barstow PD tells us the call came in as a report of 4 males fighting in the courtyard, and that a use of force investigation has been opened ... while noting the clip is just a small part of what happened. BPD says the investigation will determine why the officer was punching," TMZ explained.

Three people were reportedly arrested for the incident. No word on charges.