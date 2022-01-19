Abandoned Jewelry, Rare Coins, Collectibles Up For Auction In Arizona

By Dani Medina

January 19, 2022

Photo: Arizona Department of Revenue/Twitter

Items from unclaimed safety deposit boxes have been put up for auction in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Revenue said these items, that have been unclaimed for several years, will include "high-end jewelry, gold, 100oz silver bars, diamond jewelry, rare coins, currency, unclaimed safety deposit boxes, collectibles and so much more," according to the auction's website.

The auction starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 19 and ends 5 p.m. Sunday, January 23.

Some items start at an opening bid of as little as $5. The most expensive item, an 18 carat gold engagement ring, has an opening bid of $8,725.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the proceeds from the items sold will be made available for rightful owners to claim. Just because the items are up for auction doesn't mean owners still can't claim their property — they just need proper ID and proof of ownership.

"ADOR's Unclaimed Property Unit returns millions of dollars of unclaimed assets to their rightful owners every year. In fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), over $48 million was paid out," officials told FOX 10 Phoenix.

Here's a look at some of the items up for auction, according to the auction site:

  • U.S. gold coins
  • U.S. silver dollar, half dollar coins
  • Miscellaneous U.S. and foreign currency
  • Gold and silver necklaces, rings, watches, bracelets
  • Silver bars
  • Krugerrand coins
  • Football, baseball cards
  • Other collectibles
