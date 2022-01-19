Arizona Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Live Grenade In His RV

An Arizona man was arrested last week by federal authorities for allegedly having a live explosive device in his recreational vehicle, reported 12 News.

After receiving reports about a possible explosive device, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the Snowflake residence of 61-year-old Mark Blake. That took place on January 2nd.

Blake allegedly told the officers that he had a live grenade in his RV. He also told them that if they confiscated it, he would just make another one.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, a grenade was found the next day when a search warrant was executed.

The explosive device was disposed of by the Arizona Department of Public Safety bomb technicians from the Phoenix area.

Blake was later arrested on January 13th without incident on a federal warrant relating to the grenade.

