Broward Woman Wins Lottery, Continues South Florida's Winning Streak

It seems good luck is spreading in South Florida. For the third time last week, someone from the area has hit the jackpot in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to CBS Miami.

The latest resident to continue the winning streak is Juliana Pavon of Weston. The Broward County woman scored a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Luck Scratch-Off game. Pavon decided to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

The lucky Weston resident won after taking a trip to a Publix located at 4567 Weston Road. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97," reporters say.

Floridians aren't the only ones becoming millionaires. A flight attendant won big after she was left stranded at an airport. One man listened to his gut when he purchased a winning lottery ticket.

