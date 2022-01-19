Engaged Couple Digs Up Wedding Rings After Marshall Fire

An engaged Colorado couple found hope again after they thought a devastating tragedy took away their wedding rings.

Michael Parks and Kim Reiss told FOX 31 they only had seconds to grab a handful of belongings and their dog before escaping the fierce Marshall Fire that scorched Boulder County neighborhoods weeks ago.

“I basically just grabbed the photo albums, threw them in the car, and drove,” Parks recalls. The couple's home rests near Harper Lake in Louisville, but when they came back the next day, smoke was still billowing from the wreckage. Reiss remembers dropping to her knees, describing the scene as "surreal."

“We figured everything was gone,” Parks says. The couple then described grabbing hazmat suits and shovels to start digging through the debris for their belongings. They were particularly hopeful to find their wedding bands.