Here Are The Best Arizona Hikes To Try This Winter

Though some areas of the state experience cold, snowy weather in the winter, the desert is much different. The 70-degree days make it hard to resist getting outside and exploring nature.

AZ Central compiled a list of the best hikes to take in Arizona this winter, noting that "this is the prime time to get out and explore the desert." These hikes are the best for seeing water, mountains, and saguaros.

According to AZ Central, here are the best winter hikes in Arizona:

Saguaro National Park: Hugh Norris Trail Lake Havasu City: Crack-in-the-Mountain Scottsdale: Granite Mountain Loop Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument: Victoria Mine Trail Lake Pleasant: Yavapai Point Trail Vulture Peak Trail, Wickenburg Tucson: Wild Burro- Alamo Springs Loop Cattail Cove State Park: Whytes Retreat-Ripley's Run Tucson: Canyon Loop Sedona: Courthouse Butte Loop

Some of these hikes are free, while others have small admission fees.

Click here to read more about these hiking trails and what sets them apart from others.