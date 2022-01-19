Kelly Clarkson Covers Of One Of The Weeknd's Biggest Songs & She Nails It

Kelly Clarkson covered one of The Weeknd’s latest hits, and she absolutely nailed it. The American Idol trailblazer took the mic during her “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her take on “Take My Breath.”

Clarkson and her band often perform covers on the daytime talk show. The Voice coach’s latest song selection is one of the new tracks on The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which just released on January 7. His highly anticipated fifth studio album is packed with dance-worthy tracks, including the one Clarkson covered on her show. Dawn FM also includes collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Agents of Time and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd also teamed up with Jim Carrey, who co-wrote and performed the spoken-word poem, “Phantom Regret.” When Dawn FM released, Carrey said on Twitter he was “thrilled to play a part in his [The Weeknd’s] symphony.”

Clarkson took viewers’ breath away when she put her spin on one of The Weeknd’s latest tracks: “Take my breath away/ And make it last forever/ Do it now or never/ Take my breath away/ Nobody does it better/ Bring me close to heaven/ Take my breath/ Take my breath away.” Watch Clarkson’s performance here: