Oklahoma's 'Cabbage Patch Kid' Wins Big For Growing Giant Cabbage
By Ginny Reese
January 19, 2022
One student in Oklahoma won big for growing a giant head of cabbage, reported News 9.
Kynlei Dill, or Oklahoma's "Cabbage Patch Kid," is a 5th grader in the state. She grew a cabbage that weighed nearly 10 pounds as a part of a national competition through Bonnie Plants.
Dill said that she checked on her plant every single say for three months. Turns out, her green thumb totally paid off. She won a prize of $1,000 for her efforts.
At the end of her 3rd grade year, Dill was sent home with a cabbage plant from Bonnie Plants.
To enter the contest, the kids take care of the plants until they grow healthy and big. Teachers will pick the best cabbage based on size and appearance and then submit those photos into a statewide drawing.
Check out Kynlei's cabbage below.
Oklahoma's 'Cabbage Patch Kid' Wins $1,000 For 10-Pound Cabbage https://t.co/tDNnS3L6QC— News On 6 (@NewsOn6) January 19, 2022
Kynlei said, "I was like wow, it's huge. Made me feel great. Accomplished." She said she put it in fresh soil and watered it when it didn't rain, but she never knew how big it would actually grow.
She said, "It was kinda cool how you could like go every day and see it was a little bigger. We sometimes watered it, but God did most of it."
She said after the cabbage was harvested, her grandpa took it home to eat.