Oklahoma's 'Cabbage Patch Kid' Wins Big For Growing Giant Cabbage

One student in Oklahoma won big for growing a giant head of cabbage, reported News 9.

Kynlei Dill, or Oklahoma's "Cabbage Patch Kid," is a 5th grader in the state. She grew a cabbage that weighed nearly 10 pounds as a part of a national competition through Bonnie Plants.

Dill said that she checked on her plant every single say for three months. Turns out, her green thumb totally paid off. She won a prize of $1,000 for her efforts.

At the end of her 3rd grade year, Dill was sent home with a cabbage plant from Bonnie Plants.

To enter the contest, the kids take care of the plants until they grow healthy and big. Teachers will pick the best cabbage based on size and appearance and then submit those photos into a statewide drawing.

Check out Kynlei's cabbage below.