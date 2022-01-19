Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Las Vegas Residency

It's time to "Put On A Smile" because Silk Sonic is coming to Las Vegas.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced Wednesday its An Evening With Silk Sonic album is coming to life with a residency in Las Vegas that kicks off February 25 at MGM's Dolby Live.

"Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!" Mars tweeted Wednesday.

.Paak shared on Instagram, "THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!"

There are 13 dates scheduled for the duo's Las Vegas residency: February 25 and 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 31, and April 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. According to TicketMaster, guests and employees are required to wear masks inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status due to COVID-19 guidelines in the state of Nevada.