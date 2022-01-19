This Is The Best Food Truck In Alabama
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2022
A Birmingham based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Dreamcakes as the top choice for Alabama.
"When you're in search of a sweet treat, you won't be disappointed if you opt for a cupcake from Dreamcakes in Birmingham. Their Southern-style flavors include Banana Foster, Old Fashioned Caramel, Pecan Pie, and Mississippi Mud, which is a chocolate cupcake with marshmallows and fudge frosting," Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best food trucks in every state:
- Alabama- Dreamcakes (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Yeti Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Mustache Pretzels (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cypress Knee Food (Little Rock)
- California- Devilicious (San Diego)
- Colorado- Basic Kneads (Denver)
- Connecticut- Lobstercraft (Fairfield)
- Delaware- Uncle John's BBQ (New Castle)
- Florida- Ms. Cheezious (Miami)
- Georgia- The Blaxican (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Giovanni's Shrimp Truck (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Kilted Kod (Boise)
- Illinois- Happy Lobster Truck (Chicago)
- Indiana- Dashboard Diner (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Island Vybz Mobile Rasta-rant (Iowa City)
- Kansas- The Flying Stove (Wichita)
- Kentucky- The Celtic Pig (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Diva Dawg (New Orleans)
- Maine- Bite into Maine (Cape Elizabeth)
- Maryland- Flash Crabcake Company (Bel Air)
- Massachusetts- Bon Me (Boston)
- Michigan- The Mac Shack (Detroit)
- Minnesota- DelSur Empanadas (Minnetonka)
- Mississippi- One Guy Steak and Chicken (Brandon)
- Missouri- Guerrilla Street Food (St. Louis)
- Montana- Las Palmitas (Yellowstone)
- Nebraska- Nitro Burger (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Stripchezze (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- TOLA Rose Italian Eats (Goffstown)
- New Jersey- Aroy-D the Thai Elephant (Hoboken)
- New Mexico- El Mero Mero (Albuquerque)
- New York- Wafles & Dinges (New York City)
- North Carolina- Papi Queso (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Chef Mobile (Fargo)
- Ohio- Zydeco Bistro (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Mob Grill (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Potato Champion (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Authentic Byrek (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- The Shuckin' Truck (Point Judith)
- South Carolina- Roti Rolls (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Nosh Mobile Eatery (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Deg Thai (Nashville)
- Texas- The Waffle Bus (Houston)
- Utah- Matterhorn Food Truck (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Jamaican Jewels (Westminster)
- Virginia- Bikini Panini (Richmond)
- Washington- Marination Mobile (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hash Browns & New Grounds (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Truckmeister (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Double Dub's (Laramie)