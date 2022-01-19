This Is The Best Food Truck In Alabama

A Birmingham based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Dreamcakes as the top choice for Alabama.

"When you're in search of a sweet treat, you won't be disappointed if you opt for a cupcake from Dreamcakes in Birmingham. Their Southern-style flavors include Banana Foster, Old Fashioned Caramel, Pecan Pie, and Mississippi Mud, which is a chocolate cupcake with marshmallows and fudge frosting," Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.

