This Is The Best Food Truck In Louisiana

Food trucks are like hidden gems stashed all over the city, and when you find the treasure, whether parked in an alley or stopped at a farmer's market, your prize is a delicious meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state, including one popular mobile eatery in Louisiana. As the website states:

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So what food truck was named the best in Louisiana?

Diva Dawg in New Orleans

New Orleans' Diva Dawg serves up the gourmet hot dogs of your dreams, including the Cajun Surg & Turf, Pepperoni Pizza Dawg and Zapp's Chip Chili Cheese Dawg. They even have vegetarian hot dogs and "non-dawg" options like Sweet Fire Wings and Chili Cheese Fries.

For more information, check out their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best food truck in Louisiana:

"For gourmet Creole food with a twist, hit up Diva Dawg in New Orleans and go for the crab meat cheesy fries with shrimp. Not your thing? There's also a red bean chili dog and crawfish étouffée nachos."

Check out the full report here.