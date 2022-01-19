Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst In The U.S. For Bed Bugs

Three Pennsylvania cities are among the most common nationwide for bed bugs for the new year.

Orkin released the 2022 edition of its annual list of the cities with the most bed bugs, which included Philadelphia moving up 12 spots to No. 2 overall.

Pittsburgh also ranked in the top half at No. 20, dropping one spot from the previous year.

Harrisburg made the annual list for the first time at No. 42 overall.

Chicago topped the list for the second consecutive year after moving up two spots from No. 3 in 2021.

Results were based on treatment data from metro cities where Orkin provided both residential and commercial bed bug treatments from December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2021.

Here's Orkin's full list of the top 50 bed bug cities: