Wife Confesses To Crime While Asleep, So Husband Turns Her In To Police

In what seems like something out of one of Shakespeare's plays, a husband turned his wife in to the police after hearing her speaking in her sleep about a crime she committed.

It happened when Ruth Fort, 47, woke up her husband Antony, 61, by mumbling in her slumber about money. The incident occurred a few weeks after Ruth spent thousands of dollars on a family vacation to Mexico. The trip set off alarm bells for Antony, but she dismissed his suspicions. However, after hearing her sleep-talking, he started investigating and discovered in Ruth's purse the debit card of the wheelchair-bound woman Ruth was hired to look after. He then reported his wife, whom he married in 2010, to the police.

He told The Mirror, "I had my suspicions when Ruth began over-spending. It was more of an instinct really, at first. But when I found the debit card in her purse, I just knew. It was heartbreaking. I loved Ruth deeply, but I could not ignore what she had done. It was abhorrent to me that she could steal from a vulnerable person and I had to report her."