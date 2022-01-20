Georgia Middle School Student Arrested For Having Gun In Backpack

A student in Georgia was arrested after a gun was found in his backpack.

According to WSB-TV, a student at David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta was arrested after authorities searched his locker and book bag.

A letter sent home to parents stated that administrators heard rumors of a student in possession of a firearm and staff quickly located him around 1:15 p.m, WSB-TV reported.

"The student claimed another student was paying him to hold the weapon for him," the letter said. "A thorough investigation by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is underway."

Multiple schools around the United States have either had gun threats or students on campus with firearms since the tragic events that took place on November 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan, where four students were killed and six students and one teacher were injured.

Another Atlanta student was arrested on Tuesday (January 18) for bringing a gun to Midtown High School.

In a statement to WSB-TV, the district said, "The weapon was removed from campus by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, and the student was arrested and removed from campus and now faces disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of conduct. No students nor staff were endangered during this incident."