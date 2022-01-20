How Venmo Blunder Led Police To Kentucky Woman's Arrest

An incident that occurred on August 25, 2021 has come to a head this week after Kentucky police used Venmo to capture a suspected robber.

Last year, Amarrie Malone, 22, was walking on South Clay Street in Louisville, Kentucky, when she pointed a gun at a woman and demanded the woman's car keys, cell phone and wallet, according to WDRB. Malone fired a shot in her direction and then drove off after the woman was instructed to walk away and not look back.

It wasn't until weeks later when the woman noticed funds were being transferred from her Venmo account. She said $1,300 was transferred from her account in four transactions. Police were able to identify Malone as the owner of the Venmo account the funds were being transferred to. The woman was shown a picture of Malone and confirmed she was the robber.

Malone was taken into custody by Elizabethtown Police on January 12 and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday (January 19). Malone was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking, WDRB reported.