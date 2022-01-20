Kacey Musgraves Visits Minnesota Antique Shop, Apparently Bought Giant Bust

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 20, 2022

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Country Music singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves was on tour in Minneapolis and decided to stop by a local antique store.

Musgraves posted multiple Instagram stories on Wednesday (January 19) while she was visiting Hunt and Gather, located at 4944 Xerxes Ave. S, in Minneapolis.

Hunt and Gather posted a video on their social media pages of Kacy's several Instagram stories while shopping and they captioned it:

"In case y'all missed @spaceykacey's story! what a humble, sweet, beautiful person…thank you Kacey Musgraves for sharing some small business love today!"

The video consists of Kacy posting a series of stories, one of which shows an extremely large bust with the caption, "First tour stop find."

One Facebook user commented on their posts, saying they were behind her in line at the store.

"I swear I was behind her today! I was in the store! She bought a humongous head statue and an awesome white rug!"

This isn't the first time Hunt and Gather has had a celebrity stop in their store.

In July of 2021, Actress Maureen McCormick, famously known as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch, stopped into the store.

McCormick commented on the Hunt and Gather's post of her visit and asked if she could move in.

"You are the sweetest!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!!!! Thank you for the amazing welcome and your kindness. Can I move in?" Of course, Hunt and Gather responded to her, saying, "yes you sure can!!!"

