Kacey Musgraves Visits Minnesota Antique Shop, Apparently Bought Giant Bust

Country Music singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves was on tour in Minneapolis and decided to stop by a local antique store.

Musgraves posted multiple Instagram stories on Wednesday (January 19) while she was visiting Hunt and Gather, located at 4944 Xerxes Ave. S, in Minneapolis.

Hunt and Gather posted a video on their social media pages of Kacy's several Instagram stories while shopping and they captioned it:

"In case y'all missed @spaceykacey's story! what a humble, sweet, beautiful person…thank you Kacey Musgraves for sharing some small business love today!"

The video consists of Kacy posting a series of stories, one of which shows an extremely large bust with the caption, "First tour stop find."

One Facebook user commented on their posts, saying they were behind her in line at the store.

"I swear I was behind her today! I was in the store! She bought a humongous head statue and an awesome white rug!"