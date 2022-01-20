South Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm Threat

South Carolina is prepping for a new round of winter weather that is expected to bring freezing temperatures and a wintry mix to the Carolinas.

According to WLTX, a wintry mix of ice and snow flurries will likely begin falling in South Carolina off and on Friday (January 21) and last through the day and into the next morning. As of Thursday, several regions of the state, including the Midlands and the Lowcountry, have been placed under a winter storm warning by the National Weather Service that will be in effect from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

While snow accumulation may be minimal, the potential for ice could impact travel and make roads slippery. According to the news outlet, the greatest threat for ice and snow will be in the northern and eastern regions of the state. Additionally, temperatures will drop below freezing and remain around 30 degrees, while the brutal wind chill will make it feel even colder.

On Wednesday (January 19), Gov. Henry McMaster signed another state of emergency declaration for South Carolina ahead of the storm's potential impacts. The move allows better coordination between agencies offering resources during the storm.

"South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week," Gov. McMaster said in a tweet. "Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins."