Where Oregon Ranks Among The Worst Places To Raise A Family

Raising a family can be both rewarding and difficult. Parents have to worry about many things when it comes to kids, from schooling and crime rates to how much their job is paying to provide for them. They also need to weigh the pros and cons if they're moving to a new state.

"Families do not need to make these kinds of tradeoffs," according to WalletHub. "They can avoid such problems by knowing which states offer the best combination of qualities that matter most to parents and their kids."

The financial website also conducted a study to find the best and worst family-friendly states. Researchers looked at many metrics to determine their rankings, including mortality rate, poverty, divorce and separation rates, child care costs, housing, and more.

Oregon landed in the middle of the road, coming in the No. 25 spot. According to the study, it's not the best place but it's far from the worst. Researchers also dinged the Beaver State for being among states with the least affordable housing and the lowest median family salary.

Here are the Top 10 best states for raising a family, according to WalletHub:

Massachusetts New York Vermont Minnesota Nebraska New Hampshire Connecticut Washington North Dakota New Jersey

Researchers say these were the worst states:

Mississippi New Mexico Louisiana South Carolina Oklahoma West Virginia Arkansas Alabama Nevada Georgia

Click here to check out the full study.