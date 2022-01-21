Here Are The Best Public High Schools In Utah

High school is one of the most important times in a person's life. It's a time when we explore interests, prepare for college or a future career, and build relationships that can last a life time.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's best public high school. The website states:

"For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students."

Here are the top ten public high schools in the state:

1. Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy - Location: Lindon Enrollment: 634 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A+ No. Ut. Academy for Math Engineering & Science - School district: Northern Utah Academy For Math Engineering & Science (Nuames) - Enrollment: 727 (25:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A+ Utah County Academy of Sciences (UCAS) - Location: Orem - Enrollment: 637 (22:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A+ Itineris Early College High School - Location: West Jordan - Enrollment: 407 (20:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A+ Beehive Science & Technology Academy (BSTA) - Location: Sandy - Enrollment: 315 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A+ Academy for Math, Engineering & Science (AMES) - Location: Salt Lake City - Enrollment: 483 (22:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A Skyline High School - School district: Granite School District - Enrollment: 2,107 (29:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A Park City High School - School district: Park City School District - Enrollment: 1,280 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A InTech Collegiate Academy - Location: North Logan - Enrollment: 199 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A Corner Canyon High School - School district: Canyons School District - Enrollment: 2,137 (24:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: A

Click here to check out the full study.