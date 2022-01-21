Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer, Dead At 74

A cause of death has not yet been announced, by according to TMZ, Meat Loaf died from COVID.

Though he was born Marvin Lee Aday, he made a name for himself as Meat Loaf with hit songs like "Paradise By The Dashboard Light," "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad" and of course, "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," which earned him the Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1993.

He also appeared in movies and on TV with memorable roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.

Meat Loaf had battled health issues for years and in November, he let fans know that even though he'd had four back surgeries, he planned to return to the studio this year. In 2016, the singer collapsed at a concert in Canada due to dehydration. He also fell off a stage in Texas a couple years ago and broke his collarbone.