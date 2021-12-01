'Living The Dream': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate 3rd Anniversary
By Kelly Fisher
December 1, 2021
Nick Jonas took to Instagram with an adorable video to celebrate three years of marriage to Priyanka Chopra. The pop star sets the scene with the word “FOREVER” written in lights, with dozens of candles lit and flowers on display throughout the room. Chopra smiles and waves at the end of the 10-second clip, gushing over the sweet anniversary celebration. Chopra shared an Instagram post of her own, captioning that she’s “Living the dream. @nickjonas ❤️.” Chopra’s photo shows an anniversary card propped up on a candlelit dinner table, with the words “Always & Forever” illuminated on the wall in the background. See their adorable anniversary posts below:
Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in 2018. The Jonas Brothers singer recently distanced himself from swirling divorce rumors by sharing a heartfelt post about his wife. Wishing fans and followers a Happy Thanksgiving, Jonas expressed that he’s “Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤️”
“We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do,” Chopra recently said, opening up about the couple’s long-distance marriage on a podcast. “We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each others' professional lives because we're always partners and assets.”