'Living The Dream': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate 3rd Anniversary

Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in 2018. The Jonas Brothers singer recently distanced himself from swirling divorce rumors by sharing a heartfelt post about his wife. Wishing fans and followers a Happy Thanksgiving, Jonas expressed that he’s “Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤️”

“We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do,” Chopra recently said, opening up about the couple’s long-distance marriage on a podcast. “We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each others' professional lives because we're always partners and assets.”