Oklahoma Ranked Among Top States For Inactive Adults

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control shows that Oklahoma is one of the top states for inactive adults. According to the CDC, about 25 percent of all adults in the country are inactive. But, the numbers for Oklahoma are far worse.

According to the study, which is based on data from 52 jurisdictions, 30.5 percent of adults in Oklahoma are physically inactive.

The state with the lowest prevalence of inactivity was Colorado, with only 17.7 percent of adults being inactive. Only four states had a physical inactivity prevalence of less than 20 percent:Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Vermont.

Only seven states, including Oklahoma, had a physical inactivity prevalence of more than 30 percent. Those seven states are West Virginia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

So what can be done to combat these scary numbers?

The CDC's website states:

"Reducing physical inactivity requires a comprehensive effort from many groups—including states, communities, worksites, and individuals—to make it easier for everyone to move more. Community leaders, for example, can encourage school and youth physical activity programs, educate, and support families and individuals to be more active."

