This Denver Restaurant Is Among The 'Top 100' In The Country
By Zuri Anderson
January 21, 2022
One Colorado eatery was ranked among the best American restaurants in a new list. OpenTable, a popular reservation and review site for restaurants, recently released their annual "Top 100 Restaurants in America."
"We analyzed more than 10.5 million reviews from restaurants across America - all submitted by verified OpenTable diners," according to the website. "The result is a selection of spots across the country that constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions."
The Colorado restaurant that made the cute was...
This restaurant and bar is nearing a 5-star rating with over 300 reviews on OpenTable. One hand-picked review says, "Beautiful place, delicious food and cocktails. Service was great. Overall amazing experience. Can’t wait to go back."
What keeps people coming back to this restaurant are the old-timey vibes, locally-sourced ingredients, and the amazing blend of Italian and Mexican cuisine. Dedicated to Marigold de la Rosa, a 19th-century explorer who grew up in the Low Highlands of Colorado, Wildflower's menu features grilled lamb chorizo, wildflower Foccacia, grilled Colorado coulette steak, pumpkin mousse, and much more.
You can find Wildflower at 3638 Navajo St in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
