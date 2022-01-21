This Denver Restaurant Is Among The 'Top 100' In The Country

One Colorado eatery was ranked among the best American restaurants in a new list. OpenTable, a popular reservation and review site for restaurants, recently released their annual "Top 100 Restaurants in America."

"We analyzed more than 10.5 million reviews from restaurants across America - all submitted by verified OpenTable diners," according to the website. "The result is a selection of spots across the country that constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions."

The Colorado restaurant that made the cute was...

Wildflower!

This restaurant and bar is nearing a 5-star rating with over 300 reviews on OpenTable. One hand-picked review says, "Beautiful place, delicious food and cocktails. Service was great. Overall amazing experience. Can’t wait to go back."