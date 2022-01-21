This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Arizona

Looking for dinner plans? Can't decide between pizza, burgers or hot dogs?

Lucky for you, Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every state. The health and wellness site used the "fast food" category on Yelp to put together its list.

"'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks like the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. Only businesses with more than one location were considered," according to Eat This, Not That!

In Arizona, the most popular fast food chain is Detroit Coney Grill in Tempe. Here's what they said about the fast food joint:

"With multiple locations across Arizona, Detroit Coney Grill is a must-visit for their legendary hot dogs. You'll feel like you're on the Coney Island boardwalk when you're eating these loaded dogs."

Detroit Coney Grill has received several accolades, including Yelp's Top 100 in the USA, Travel Channel and National Geographic's Top 10 Burgers in the U.S. and ABC 15's Best Hot Dogs in Arizona.

Here's a list of Detroit Coney Grill locations in Arizona:

Arizona State University: 699 South Mill Avenue

Tempe: 930 West Broadway

Scottsdale: 6953 North Hayden Road

To see Eat This, Not That!'s full list, click here.