This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Kentucky

Looking for dinner plans? Can't decide between pizza, burgers or hot dogs?

Lucky for you, Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every state. The health and wellness site used the "fast food" category on Yelp to put together its list.

"'Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks like the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. Only businesses with more than one location were considered," according to Eat This, Not That!

In Kentucky, the most popular fast food chain is Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza in Louisville. Here's what they said about the fast food joint:

"Like Alabama, Iowa, and Florida, Kentucky prefers pizza over fried chicken. You can find this hotspot in Kentucky's largest city."

Blaze Pizza is a highly-ranked chain across the U.S., according to Eat This, Not That! "You'll notice some chains, like Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza and Chick-fil-A, ranked highly in a number of states. Some things transcend state lines, and Americans' love for these pizza and chicken chains is one of them," the website said.

Here's a list of Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza locations in Kentucky:

Louisville: 13317 Shelbyville Road

Louisville: 4118 Summit Plaza Drive

Louisville: 4600 Shelbyville Road

Bowling Green: 2825 Scottsville Road

Lexington: 4049 Finn Way

To see Eat This, Not That!'s full list, click here.