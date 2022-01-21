Wendy's Employee Shot In Head Over BBQ Sauce Argument

A teenage employee at a Wendy's in Arizona was shot in the head after a dispute with a customer at the drive-thru window.

The incident took place at the Wendy's near 19th and Glendale Avenue on January 13, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

"The customer reportedly walked up to the drive-thru window, pulled out a handgun and fired into the drive-thru window hitting the victim working inside the store," Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole told FOX 10 Phoenix.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was identified as Theotis Polk, 27. The victim, 16-year-old Brian Durham Jr., was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now in recovery, according to Local 12.

The argument at the Wendy's drive-thru was over barbecue sauce, the victim's father, Brian Durham Sr., told FOX 10 Phoenix. Durham Jr. was never involved in the argument to begin with.

"He was in the middle, and the other guy’s right there, 'Hey, let me get some extra barbecue sauce.’ It became a confrontation. That somebody actually got shot over some barbecue sauce, so that was a confrontation, 'cause the dude couldn't get no extra barbecue sauce. My son just stayed quiet and had the guy’s change in his hand. Just stayed quiet while the other two was in confrontation," Durham Sr. said.

The victim's brother, Harris Wonder, added Durham Jr. was "innocent."

"He was just innocent. Wasn't causing no trouble, wasn't looking for no harm. Just wrong place at the wrong time," Wonder said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.