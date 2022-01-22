This Is The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Oklahoma

Everybody has their go-to pizza place that serves up their favorite slices. But what does that look like on a state-by-state level?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular pizza chain restaurant — and the results are fascinating. To create this list, the health and wellness site used offline GPS data from millions of pizza customers from Top Data to see which pizza chains were getting the most foot traffic in each state in 2021.

In Oklahoma, the most popular pizza chain is Godfather's Pizza.

According to Eat This, Not That!, pizza delivery saw a huge uptick as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The big names of delivery pizza all saw massive sales increases in 2020: in May, Pizza Hut had its best week of delivery and carryout sales in eight years; Domino's maintained double-digit same-store sales growth from the second quarter straight through to the fourth; and Papa John's closed out the year with an incredible $1 million in average unit volume," the website said.

Here's the full list of most popular pizza chains in the United States:

Little Caesars Papa John's Domino's Godfather's Pizza Marco's Pizza Papa Murphy's Pizza Hut

