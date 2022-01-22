Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes, Several Reported Missing

By Jason Hall

January 22, 2022

Monkeys On Truck
Photo: Getty Images

A truck carrying around 100 monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday (January 21), which led to at least three escaping the vehicle and going missing.

The Daily Item reports three small monkeys went missing after a truck hauling a trailer and a dump truck crashed in Montour County.

Pennsylvania State Troopers Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher shared an update Saturday (January 22) morning confirming one of the monkeys remaining missing and warned residents not to "attempt to look for or capture the animal" and instead "call 911 immediately."

"Crash Update: There is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal," the troopers tweeted from their shared verified Twitter account. "Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately."

The crash took place Friday afternoon on State Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80.

Route 54 was closed as authorities worked to cleanup the area until around 6:45 p.m., but a police presence remained in the area as officers continued to search for the primates.

Trooper Pelachick said the truck carrying the monkeys was traveling to a laboratory prior to the crash occurring.

The troopers said the public would be given more information as it became available.

