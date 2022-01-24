Antonio Brown Trolls Bucs After Playoff Loss

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc" while speaking to reporters after the incident took place.

"He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story," Arians said via NFL.com.

Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Arians benched Brown during the third quarter of his final game and the wide receiver responded by taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench.

Brown was then seen running shirtless onto the field and into the tunnel during the game's live broadcast as the Buccaneers' offensive drive continued.

Arians later told FOX Sports' Jay Glazer that he tried to get Brown back into the game but the receiver refused.

Arians then told Brown to get out, according to Glazer.

"Never seen anything like it in all my years," Arians told Glazer.