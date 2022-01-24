Bad Bunny's Brings 'World's Hottest Tour' To Arizona

Bad Bunny is bringing his "World's Hottest Tour" to Arizona, making a stop at Chase Field.

Arizona Diamondbacks Events and Entertainment (ADEE) along with Live Nation will host the award-winning artist at Chase Field on September 28th. Joining Bad Bunny on tour is GRAMMY nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso.

Diamondbacks President andCEO Derrick Hall said in a news release:

"Bad Bunny is an international superstar, and we are excited to showcase his talents while creating a memorable experience for fans at Chase Field. I am proud to welcome fans to experience Chase Field, which has become a premier venue for major acts and touring shows."

Chase Field is one of 15 stadiums on Bad Bunny's lineup, which includes eight baseball stadiums, on the US portion of his tour.