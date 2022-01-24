Bad Bunny's Brings 'World's Hottest Tour' To Arizona
By Ginny Reese
January 24, 2022
Bad Bunny is bringing his "World's Hottest Tour" to Arizona, making a stop at Chase Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks Events and Entertainment (ADEE) along with Live Nation will host the award-winning artist at Chase Field on September 28th. Joining Bad Bunny on tour is GRAMMY nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso.
Diamondbacks President andCEO Derrick Hall said in a news release:
"Bad Bunny is an international superstar, and we are excited to showcase his talents while creating a memorable experience for fans at Chase Field. I am proud to welcome fans to experience Chase Field, which has become a premier venue for major acts and touring shows."
Chase Field is one of 15 stadiums on Bad Bunny's lineup, which includes eight baseball stadiums, on the US portion of his tour.
Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) is bringing the #WORLDSHOTTESTTOUR with @alesso to #ChaseField on 9/28!— Chase Field (@ChaseField) January 24, 2022
More info and presale opportunity: https://t.co/1LLreVqnse pic.twitter.com/zQ2egDNfwq
Pre-sale tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. MST. Tickets will go on to the public on Friday, January 28th at 12:00 p.m. MST.
