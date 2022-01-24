Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hilariously Recreate Famous Scene From 'KUWTK'

By Emily Lee

January 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put their TikTok skills to the test over the weekend. The pair put their own spin on one of the most viral trends on the video-sharing app and the result is pretty hilarious.

For those who may not know, fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have been recreating a famous scene from the show on TikTok over the past few weeks. In the original scene from the long-running reality show, Khloé Kardashian tries to tell her sister, Kim Kardashian, all about her recent trip to Australia. Kim only pretends to listen, though, as she types away on her phone.

"I'm so jet-lagged from Australia," Khloe says in the clip. "You are, why?" Kim asks without looking up from her phone. " Because I just came back from Australia," Khloe reiterates.

In Sophie and Joe's version, Joe plays the role of Khloe while Sophie perfectly captures Kim's disinterest in the conversation.

If you pay close attention to the video, Joe and Sophie also playfully nodded to Kim's headline-grabbing relationship with Pete Davidson. In their version of the scene, Kim is too distracted by her new beau to properly pay attention to Khloe. As Sophie mouths along to Kim's dialogue, the camera cuts to a shot of Sophie's phone. She's texting somebody named Pete, who sent her a message that reads: "u have the bombest a**." Sophie types back a message that begins: "Hey babe I'm just thinking of you." 

Let's just say if you could win an Academy Award for TikToks, Sophie and Joe would be taking home a trophy for their dedicated performances.

