Rumors Claim Pete Davidson Skipped SNL Rehearsals Because Of Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are heating up, and the high-profile relationship has raised the question: Has his romance with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum led Davidson to miss Saturday Night Live rehearsals?

Rumors swirled after an unnamed source “close to the SNL cast claimed” to The Sun that Davidson, 28, “has become a total diva at SNL” in light of his budding relationship with Kardashian, 41. The unnamed source continued: “He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show. Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him.”

NBC, however, disputed the claims.

“No rehearsals have been missed,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly on Thursday (January 20). Responding to claims that Davidson missed Saturday Night Live rehearsals and was still allowed to perform in the live show, the spokesperson said: “It’s not true.”

Davidson and Kardashian first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. Kardashian and Davidson were spotted as they held hands in California, and since then, the reality star is reportedly “falling” for Davidson. They officially started dating in November. Recently, the couple took a trip to the Bahamas together, and a source said earlier this month that the relationship is “absolutely getting more serious.”

The unexpected romance is growing less than a year after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, who know goes by Ye. The split came after seven years of marriage, and the couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Recently, Ye appeared to threaten Davidson in a new song, but the comedian reportedly “thinks it’s totally hilarious… He loves it.”