JoJo Siwa Celebrates Anniversary Of Coming Out With Heartfelt Message

Over the weekend, JoJo Siwa celebrated an important milestone—it's officially been one year since the former Dancing With The Stars contestant came out as gay. She marked the special occasion by writing a heartfelt message about the love, joy and support she's felt over the past twelve months.

"In the last 365 days, I’ve felt more love than ever," Siwa's emotional message began. "A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay. I get asked a lot 'was coming out scary for you'… and the answer is yes, of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world."

"I also get asked a lot 'your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay?"…. Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share," she continued.

"Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect," Siwa reminded her followers. "Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all."